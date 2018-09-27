Child Dies from Injuries in Weekend Crash Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) State Police say a juvenile involved in a crash on Saturday has died at a Utah hospital. This morning Idaho State Police released a statement saying the child died at the Intermountain Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City. The unidentified juvenile had been a passenger in a convertible sedan when the driver, Carolina Rodriquez, age 25, of Paul, hit the back of a semitrialer just north of Burley on Saturday morning. The impact caused the car to rollover onto its top. Rodriguez and another juvenile were injured. ISP says neither of the children had proper child safety seats.