Chili Cook Off This Weekend In Downtown Twin Falls

There is something about chili that is just so comforting and people who make chili always believe theirs is the best. This weekend, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, we can find out whose chili really is the best.

The event is going to happen on Main Ave this Saturday during the Twin Falls Downtown Farmer's Market and will be hosted by Yellow Brick Cafe.

Apparently there are going to be several businesses competing for the right to say their chili is the best. The competitors will be cooking their chili on-site and each one will be their own unique recipe.

So between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. you can head down to Main Ave and actually vote for your favorite. There will be awards given for the "People's Choice" and one for the judge's choice. Any excuse to try some delicious food like chili and I am totally there.

I am going to want all their secret recipes though, that is going to be the biggest issue. That, and having enough room in my stomach for all the chili.