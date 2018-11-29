Chobani Launching New Yogurt Line For Children
Chobani this week announced they have expanded their product line to include a variety of convenient snack foods aimed at children.
Chobani "Gimmies," are a brand new line that includes yogurt, milkshakes and 11 different flavored tubes. The drinkable yogurts contain 33% less sugar, according to information on the company's website.
The new line is an effort to provide healthier alternatives for school-aged kids. Increased levels of calcium, vitamin C, probiotics, grains and fruit, are all added benefits of Gimmies.
