Chobani Launching New Yogurt Line For Children

Chobani this week announced they have expanded their product line to include a variety of convenient snack foods aimed at children.

Chobani " Gimmies ," are a brand new line that includes yogurt, milkshakes and 11 different flavored tubes. The drinkable yogurts contain 33% less sugar, according to information on the company's website .

The new line is an effort to provide healthier alternatives for school-aged kids. Increased levels of calcium, vitamin C, probiotics, grains and fruit, are all added benefits of Gimmies.

