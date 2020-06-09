Chris Janson Shares Excitement For Coming To Hwy 30 Music Fest

It looks like Chris Janson is as excited to come to Idaho as we are excited to have him back. The Country music star released a video expressing how eager he is to get back here and play at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest.

Chris Janson released a video saying that he is excited to come on down to Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest and that tickets are selling quick. If you want a chance to see Chris Jason on Saturday June 27th, you have to get a ticket.

Chris Janson was also the performer at last years Twin Falls County Fair, so he knows what it is like to perform in Twin Falls. I personally did not get to see him perform last year so I am incredibly excited to have the chance to see him this year.

Chris Janson is known for songs like "Buy Me A Boat", "Drunk Girl", "Done" and "Good Vibes". I have become a huge fan of his music and he is a very likable guy in my opinion.

Check out all the artists that are going to be making an appearance at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest on his website. You can also still purchase tickets and camping sites are going super fast. If you want to stay at the camp grounds you better hurry.