Chris Stapleton Coming To Boise And Salt Lake City

Country artist Chris Stapleton has just dropped his tour information for this year and it's going to be a busy year for him. Chris Stapleton will also have a variety of guests joining him.

Chris Stapleton will be in Idaho first. On Thursday, June 18th, he will be at the Ford Idaho Center with special guests Margo Price and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. Tickets don't go on sale until Friday, February 7th. If you are park of the Chris Stapleton fan club, it gives you access to ticket pre-sale and VIP packages. You can join at his website.

Chris Stapleton will then be making a stop at the USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 25th. That show will have special guests Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knows with Mike Campbell. Those tickets also do not go on sale until Friday February 7th. I can imagine these tickets are going to sell out pretty quickly so if you want a chance to go, mark your calendars for February 7th.

If you don't know who Chris Stapleton is, one of his biggest hits on the radio was "Broken Halos". He is also known for his songs like "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Whiskey and You". Sure, seeing a bit of a theme here but it's country music. Nothing goes better with good country music than whiskey.