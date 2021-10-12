Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event Returns To Twin Falls, ID

Christmas in the nighttime sky is a great event for the holidays. Last year it was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID 19 but this year it is a go. The toy drive and firework show is one of the most fun events I have ever attended.

What is Christmas In The Nighttime Sky?

Above all things really it is a toy drive. The event entrance "fee" is an unwrapped new toy that will be given to families in need in the area for Christmas. There is also a firework display set to Christmas music, chili and baked potatoes, bon fires, live music and more. It is a great family fun event.

When and Where?

The event will be on November 26th, Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving is the best time to start celebrating Christmas in my opinion. It will be at Kimberly Nurseries located at 2862 Addison Ave E. There will be shuttles from the Lighthouse School Church/School parking lot to the event to help with parking. Santa Clause will also be there and other fun Christmas character.

Over the year this event has collected thousands of toys and helped even more children. These toys collected stay in the Magic Valley for families who may otherwise not have the means to purchase Christmas presents. They will be looking for gifts for all ages. So mark your calendars for Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Friday, November 26th at dark.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born