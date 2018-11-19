Christmas Lights at Curry Crossing Debut Thanksgiving Night

The Casperson Christmas lights, often referred to as the 'Curry Crossing Christmas Lights' debut Thanksgiving evening at 5:00pm.

If you're looking to take the family out after Thanksgiving, be sure to take them to see the Casperson Christmas Lights at Twin View Lane , near Curry Crossing. This neighborhood transforms into one of the largest displays in Southern Idaho and was recently listed as one of the best places to view Christmas lights in Idaho