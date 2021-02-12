Christy Zito Explains Latest Effort to Protect Idaho Gun Rights

We aren't being alarmist. Politicians sometimes don't or can't keep promises. Democrats are keeping several. Since taking control in Washington, they've announced numerous plots to restrict your Second Amendment. A right the Founding Fathers believed was given by God and not men. Meaning anyone attempting to deprive you of a right to self-defense and bearing of arms is directly repugnant to the Almighty. Perhaps the Democrats don't fear the Lord because they don't believe in God.

There is an effort to give some legal protection to local law enforcement across the country if it refuses to cooperate with a federal gun grab.

This is an opportunity for legislators who talk a good game on gun rights to get on board with what appears to be in sync with most constituents.

In Idaho, one of the people behind the effort is State Senator Christy Zito. She represents Elmore, Owyhee and a portion of Twin Falls Counties.

She made an appearance on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. The Senator explained the proposal would give Sheriffs and Police Chiefs protection from liability if they refused an order to assist in disarming local citizenry.

She also spent some time talking about bills being floated by legislatures in the Dakotas. In those states, legislators suggest defying any Presidential executive order deemed unconstitutional. She and a handful of colleagues are at work on similar, if not identical legislation, in Boise.

This is an opportunity for legislators who talk a good game on gun rights to get on board with what appears to be in sync with most constituents.

You can listen to our conversation with Senator Zito by clicking below on the YouTube video.

.