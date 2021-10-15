Christy Zito has Harsh Words for Idaho Governor Brad Little

State Senator Christy Zito isn’t a shrinking violet. Her words are blunt and she has strong opinions. She’s described as being a member of the constitutionalist wing of the Idaho Republican Party. Some of her political opponents within her own party tell me she’s actually a libertarian.

While they share the same party, Zito isn’t a fan of Governor Brad Little and believes he could do a better job of protecting medical workers from vaccine mandates.

Zito has represented a district spanning all of Elmore and Owyhee Counties and a portion of Twin Falls County. First in the House of Representatives and in the Senate since the retirement of Senator Bert Brackett. While the legislature currently isn’t in session, it’s expected to briefly return in November. The next normal session gets started in January.

Zito joined Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX for a discussion of a grab bag of issues. From vaccine mandates to critical race theory and news media attempts to villainize Republicans.

She also took some time to share woke culture is in Idaho schools. Even if it’s not named critical race theory. She explains it’s being taught in at least one school in her district. Citing at least one case in Glenns Ferry.

Once re-districting is complete, Zito will no longer represent a portion of Twin Falls County. The new map would have her covering an area further east and west and extending through the state’s central highlands. You can listen to her thoughts by clicking on the YouTube video below.

