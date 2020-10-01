Chubbuck Police Release Picture of Alleged Gunman’s Car

Police in Chubbuck have a detailed picture of a car used by a man considered armed and dangerous. He’s alleged to have opened fire on a police car early Tuesday morning. The patrol vehicle was peppered with gunfire. The officer inside wasn’t hit.

The alleged gunman’s car is a black Honda Civic. The mirrors on the driver and passenger sides appear to be of different colors and styles. The car has a sun roof. It appears to be an older Civic, perhaps coming off an assembly line in the late 1990s. The driver had been pulled over just after 1 o’clock in the morning Tuesday.

The rear dash of the car appears to have some damage and the paint has faded over time. The car has a sunroof.

It’s possible the license plates have since been changed.

If you can assist Chubbuck Police, telephone the following number:

208-237-7172.

The car may not have originally been black. Police believe it’s possible it has been repainted in the past and could possibly be repainted again this week.