Citizens Asked to Comment on Future Idaho Transportation Projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley citizens can help plan the future of road projects in southern Idaho during a public comment period this summer.

The Idaho Transportation Department has opened the comment period from now until August 2 for the Fiscal Year 2020 to 2026 draft for the Idaho Transportation Investment Program or ITIP. The ITIP helps guide the agency on projects for the next seven years.

Some of those projects targeted for southern Idaho include reconstruction of Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls, Widening of Highway 93 in Jerome County, and putting in a new bridge over the Big Wood River on Idaho Highway 46.

According to ITD, people can use an interactive map designed to show them specific projects planned in areas they are interested in, get it HERE. Comments will be reviewed after August 2 . You can use the following information to submit a comment:

Email: adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov

Mail: ITIP – Comments, Attn: Adam Rush, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707-1129.

Paper or CD copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting Rush at (208) 334-8119 or by e-mail at adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov.