City: Additional Street Closures Begin Tuesday in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls says additional street closures will take place beginning Tuesday through May 14 for the Eastland/Pole Line Road expansion project.
Access will be closed on the south side of Pole Line Road beginning at Mountain View Drive, according to information from the city on Monday, as will access on the west side of Eastland from Pole Line Road to Falls Avenue.
Private driveways will be also closed temporarily when paving operations occur in the vicinity of the driveway.Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternate routes around the construction area.