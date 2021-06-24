City Of Wendell Under Boil Water Advisory Due To Loss Of Pressure

The City of Wendell is currently under a boil water advisory after a loss of pressure in the water system. If you live in the city of Wendell, make sure that you do not drink water unless you have boiled it first.

What should I do?

According to the news release, the boil advisory is until further notice. It is suggested you drink bottled water or bring the water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using it. The boiling kills any bacteria that may be harmful in the water.

You may continue to use the water for cooking purposes again, as long as it is brought to a boil and boiled for at least one minute.

You an also still use the water to wash your hands with soap.

What if I drank the water?

If you accidentally drank water without boiling it first, look for signs like nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches. These are all signs that you could have gotten sick from drinking contaminated water.

If you don't experience these symptoms, just don't drink the water again without proper treatment.

What is being done?

The good news is the power has been restored and samples are being taken for any contaminates that might be in the water. The issue will hopefully be resolved within 48 hours. We will update you as it becomes available.

