Idaho is on the Precipice of Becoming a Gun Grabbing State

You may dismiss the title of this story as ridiculous, knowing our current culture. Despite some occasional local efforts, the state is a bulwark in defending your Second Amendment right. Among the best in the nation.

Then along comes Proposition 1, which is designed to water down the defense of liberty in our State Legislature. The people behind the scheme claim most Idahoans are moderates. Jungle primaries and ranked-choice voting dilute the candidacies of conservatives and allow the camel to get his nose under the tent.

You get some liberals or moderates inside the tent and you’ll start to hear them talk about common-sense gun laws. A red flag and more hurdles in getting a permit will ensue. This is all by design.

You’ll find people who propose more land restrictions through government management and more regulations on the land you own. Some will favor giant pinwheels across the horizon, claiming we need renewable energy to save us from ourselves.

If you vote yes (or voted yes) on Prop 1, then you’ll open Pandora’s Box. This isn’t something that could easily be turned around if it can’t be stopped by a current crop of legislators or the courts.

As for all those commercials telling you veterans can’t vote, ask some of them if they’ve had trouble casting a ballot. You could probably find one out of every 100, but nobody is barring the door at the local polling place. You can already request a Democrat Party ballot if you’re an independent. If you want to vote in the GOP Primary, you can switch registration on the spot, and a day later, switch back to independent.

You’re being gulled by big money from out-of-state interests, and the dough is coming from leftists and endorsed by the Communist Party USA.

