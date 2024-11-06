Idaho’s Proposition 1 Has an Epic Fail at the Hands of Voters

It wasn’t close. Seven in 10 Idaho voters replied with a resounding NO!

The figure was almost the same for the constitutional amendment that enshrines only citizens can vote in state elections.

Proposition 1 had the backing of former Governor “Butch” Otter and several Republicans who lost primaries last May. Some names begin with the letter L, the same as liberal and loser. Most have now terminated any future political hopes.

The ballot measure was fueled by millions of dollars in out-of-state cash. It was promoted by dying mainstream media outlets and a cabal of self-identified socialists gathering signatures for the malcontents at Reclaim Idaho. It was a bad day all around for the hemp clothing crowd.

2024 was a banner year for Republicans nationally and in Idaho. Predictions that the GOP would pick up one additional seat in the legislature were understated. As I write this, it could be as high as five! I wouldn’t say it’s because the quality of candidates was better, but Donald Trump’s coattails carried many people down to neighborhood levels. Winners who believe the donor class is responsible, shouldn’t forget Trump, and that he doesn’t represent the special interests.

There was also another factor the media bubble didn’t see. Over the last couple of months, I heard from multiple sources that many of the state’s newcomers were settling in the remaining blue pockets of Idaho. This appears to especially be true in Blaine County, which may have impacted the results in Legislative District 26.

