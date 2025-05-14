They enjoyed pornography so much that they carved it into stone! That's from a story out of Whitefish, Montana. Archaeologists have been studying petroglyphs in the area.

READ MORE: Carvings Reveal a Bawd, Your Primitive Northwest Culture

UNSPLASH. Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash UNSPLASH. Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash loading...

The people who took the time to make the carvings also liked paw prints. They etched animal parts into stone, and in some cases, carved hybrid animals with human heads. But it appears their favorite subject was copulating.

When I was a college student, I accepted an assignment on the growth of violence and pornography in entertainment. After spending weeks in the library doing research (this was before the Internet and probably guaranteed more factual sources).

When I did my presentation for a room filled with professors and students, I concluded there was nothing new under the sun. I walked away with applause and an A+.

You’ll find ancient porn and violence from early North American cultures, to ancient Greece, and ancient China.

Long before people suggested that it ‘sells’, both got other people's attention.

Meanwhile, the modern world created rules to protect others, but the Internet has created a monster that can bypass cultural mores and laws. Check out an interview with former Heisman Trophy winner and Christian Tim Tebow.

READ MORE: Tebow Talks

Child pornography is rampant in the United States. If you watch the video of Tebow’s explanation, he shared a map with the dreadful details. It looks like a cellphone coverage map. Wherever there are concentrations of people, neighbors are committing a serious crime.

We don’t have nearly enough prison space to house them all.