The Woke Got a Wake-Up Call

More evidence most people who work in newsrooms live in a bubble. The latest comes from a columnist for the Lewiston Tribune, one of the last remaining newspapers in the Idaho panhandle. The guy’s name is Marty Trillhaase. If you don’t know his name, you know his kind. There’s no woke cause he doesn’t like. That’s what I got when I read his work. The typical liberal who believes his politics are a self-evident truth, and that everyone else secretly wants big government, gun-grabbing, drag queen story hour, and a pot pipe.

The Light Just Came On

He’s had an epiphany of sorts. There’s a link here (you may struggle with a paywall). The overwhelming defeat of Proposition 1 is a wake-up call. The notion that a large block of Idahoans believe the Republican Party has become too extreme is a mirage.

The signs have been everywhere if anyone cared to recognize them. The new housing developments continually cropping up are filled with conservative refugees from other states. Anecdotal stories are becoming common evidence.

Welcome to the Real World

Lefty is living in a dream world. A belief that only 30 years ago their neighbors were hugging trees, chomping granola, and stitching hemp skirts.

It was never true. The Democrats that once showed up in large numbers on Election Day were blue-collar union guys. I was at a weekend event where State Attorney General Raul Labrador spoke. He pointed out that Bill Clinton's decision on the spotted owl changed the calculus. Lumberman rarely put on dresses and read to the kids at the library. That’s something most journalists do in their spare time if they get out in public at all.

