Idaho’s Lonely Sentinels of Liberty and Light

They don’t have the money that the Yes campaign has. Promoters of Proposition 1 are being funded by out-of-state liberals and a corporatist cabal in Idaho charged with doing the bidding of big political donors. Still, opponents of Proposition 1 have an effort.

They’ve been manning street corners across the state, looking to remind voters what’s at stake. You can maintain traditional values, or surrender to an amoral elite that prostitutes itself for a few campaign dollars.

You’ll note that you don’t see the wine-sipping elites taking time out of their schedules to spend a portion of a busy shopping day at an intersection.

In some locations in the Treasure Valley, the conservatives manning the corners have faced a deluge of one-fingered salutes and foul language. On Saturday in Twin Falls, I observed that most of the reaction was positive—a lot of “toot-tooting” on car horns. However, I suspect many people passing by have no idea what Prop 1 is, or they’ve bought the simplistic message of the yes crowd.

Let’s remind you that the ranked-choice voting initiative is being promoted by liberal newspapers across the country and in Idaho. These are the same people who promote alternative living as good news on the front pages of their rags. They don’t like you, they disrespect you, and they don’t want your faith.

You could argue they’re promoting darkness, and this is where they’re most comfortable. This is the crowd that promotes turning Johnny into Jennie and Jennie into Johnny.

Show them the light. Vote NO!!!

