Classes to Help People Stop Tobacco Planned for April in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho – If you’re thinking about giving up tobacco, here’s something that might help.

South Central Public Health District has planned tobacco cessation classes in April. The classes will be held at 5 p.m. every Monday, April 1-29, at the St. Luke’s clinic, 1450 Aviation Dr. in Hailey.

“Our classes are designed to help people overcome their tobacco addiction and take control of their health,” Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard said in a statement, noting that tobacco users who can’t make the meeting can call to set up an appointment: 208-737-5968

The classes, which are free to attend, are part of the Freedom From Smoking program that was developed about 35 years ago by the American Lung Association.

Every day, around 2,000 youth smoke their first cigarette in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worse, some 500,000 Americans die prematurely from smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke, while another 16 million live with a serious illness caused by smoking.

“Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States,” according to the CDC. “Nearly 40 million U.S. adults still smoke cigarettes, and about 4.7 million middle and high school students use at least one tobacco product, including e-cigarettes.”