Clean It Up: Annual Dierkes Lake Clean Up In Twin Falls Coming Up

The annual event to clean up Dierkes Lake in Twin falls is coming up. They are looking for volunteers for both above and below the waters. If you are interested in the upcoming event, there is free rentals for the day.

What is this event?

The Annual Dierkes Clean Up event is hosted by AWOL Adventure Sports. The goal is to get volunteers to come to Dierkes to help clean up the surrounding areas and the water. So yes they need help from people who know how to SCUBA as well.

How can I help?

Volunteer and come out on Saturday, September 25th from 10 am until 1 pm. There is free entry to get in and help clean. If you know how to scuba or kayak and want to help clean the water, there is free rental for the day to help clean. They will also be providing bags and gloves to those who help.

What's in it for me?

Besides volunteering and helping get the lake clean for future use and for our children, they are offering some cool stuff. There is going to be prizes they are giving away. Plus there is going to be hot dogs and refreshments. Not only do you get to do a good thing but you have a chance to get some good things.

RECAP:

AWOL Adventure Sports hosting Dierkes Lake Clean Up Saturday September 25th from 10 am until 1 pm. Volunteer, could win some prizes, get some hot dogs and refreshments and help clean up the lake.

