6 Creepy Creatures That Might Be In Dierke’s Lake In Twin Falls

Don't get me wrong, I love Dierke's lake. It is a great place to go kayaking and fishing and cliff jumping. I have heard some creepy stories though about Dierke's Lake, and some even creepier things about the water. I hear there may be something lurking in there.

 

  • 1

    Glowing Lake Monster

    When I first moved here I heard that Dierke's Lake glows in the dark at night. That definitely has to be a glowing monster that lives at the bottom of the lake...maybe.

  • 2

    Slimy Slim Junior

    This is like a version of the Loch Ness Monster and the Slimy Slim that lives in Payette Lake. Sharlie may live in Payette, but there might be a junior version living in Dierke's

  • 3

    Water Babies

    This ghost story started out of Pocatello, but I can imagine these creatures live in Dierke's too. Kids who grew up in the area swimming in Dierke's really just learned how to become mermaids in the lake.

  • 4

    Toe eating fish

    I swear I have gone swimming in Dierke's and things started nibbling on my toes. I am telling myself it was fish and not something darker.

  • 5

    Sharks

    Oh if you ask a few of my coworkers they are convinced that sharks live in Dierke's. I am not sure how they adapted to that water but we aren't talking science here.

  • 6

    Bigfoot

    I know, Bigfoot is not aquatic, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need a bath or a drink every now and then. I know Bigfoot loves Idaho, he probably loves Dierke's too

What other monsters may be lurking in the lake? I don't know, but I hear you can scuba dive there.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

Lizzie Borden

Filed Under: dierke's, satire, Twin Falls
Categories: Lifestyle, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top