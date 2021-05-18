6 Creepy Creatures That Might Be In Dierke’s Lake In Twin Falls

Don't get me wrong, I love Dierke's lake. It is a great place to go kayaking and fishing and cliff jumping. I have heard some creepy stories though about Dierke's Lake, and some even creepier things about the water. I hear there may be something lurking in there.

1 Glowing Lake Monster When I first moved here I heard that Dierke's Lake glows in the dark at night. That definitely has to be a glowing monster that lives at the bottom of the lake...maybe.

2 Slimy Slim Junior This is like a version of the Loch Ness Monster and the Slimy Slim that lives in Payette Lake. Sharlie may live in Payette, but there might be a junior version living in Dierke's

3 Water Babies This ghost story started out of Pocatello, but I can imagine these creatures live in Dierke's too. Kids who grew up in the area swimming in Dierke's really just learned how to become mermaids in the lake.

4 Toe eating fish I swear I have gone swimming in Dierke's and things started nibbling on my toes. I am telling myself it was fish and not something darker.

5 Sharks Oh if you ask a few of my coworkers they are convinced that sharks live in Dierke's. I am not sure how they adapted to that water but we aren't talking science here.

6 Bigfoot I know, Bigfoot is not aquatic, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need a bath or a drink every now and then. I know Bigfoot loves Idaho, he probably loves Dierke's too