7 Things That Happen Every Time You Go To Dierkes In Twin Falls

Dierkes is one of the more popular destinations for families in the summer. It is a ton of fun and families can really enjoy it. And every time I have gone to Dierkes, or know anyone who has, these things always happen.

Search Frantically For Cash

It is only $5 dollars to get in but for some reason, I always forget that part. Even when I grabbed the $5 dollars before I left the house and made sure I could get entrance, I still somehow managed to lose it between home and the lake.

Dread Finding A Parking Spot

The parking isn't great there. The parking lot isn't tiny but it isn't huge. On the weekends it can be really difficult to find a close place to park. But you always find one, even if it is in the dirt and not the actual parking lot.

Make Multiple Trips To The Car

It is almost impossible to grab everything you need for the lake in one trip. There is the coolers, the chairs, sunblock, towels, shoes, clothes, food, and plenty of eager children ready to go jump in already.

Watch Kids Try To Convince Each Other To Jump

Cliff jumping is super popular and there are always a few kiddos nervous about jumping and there are always other kids there to encourage them. Whether it is by the docks or out by the hidden lakes, there's always encouragement to jump.

The Dog That Shouldn't Be There

You can hike Dierkes with your dog but they are not supposed to be in the park area. Now, I don't mind, obviously, because dogs are amazing. However, rules are rules and some people just don't clean up after them.

Super Friendly Kids On The Playground

There are always kids on the playground there and some kids that are shy. There is always one kid that befriends the shy kid and brings them out of their shell. It is pretty great.

Teens Rushing To The Hidden Lakes

The Hidden Lakes are where all the teens like to hang out. There is more cliff jumping, higher cliff jumping, and less people because it is a bit of a hike to get to. It isn't a bad hike. Most families with little ones probably don't want to make it though.

Some people think that Dierkes may no longer be a family place because there have been reports of cussing teens and a family changing in public. I still think Dierkes is a great place for family fun.

