Everything You Need To Know About Hwy 30 Music Fest

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is here! If you have tickets to the show, or you want to get tickets to the show, or just don't know much about it, this is the story for you. Here is everything you need to know about Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest.

Tuesday is sponsor night. It is for sponsors only but there will be some fun stuff happening

Wednesday the scholarship winner will be announced starting at 11:45 am and running until noon. Live music starts at 12:15 pm and runs until 11:30 pm. The headliner will be Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. Also on the list are Lainey Wilson, The Steel Woods, and more.

Thursday begins with the scholarship winner at 11:45 am. Live music starts at 12:15 pm and runs until 11:30 pm. The headliner is Aaron Lewis. Also on the schedule are Shane Smith & the Saints, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and more.

Friday begins the same as Wednesday and Thursday with scholarship winners and live music beginning at 12:15 pm. The headliner for Friday night is Koe Wetzel. Also on the schedule is Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, and more.

Saturday begins the same with the scholarship winner and live music beginning at 12:15 pm. The headliner for Saturday night is the Turnpike Troubadours. Also on the schedule are Sam Riggs, Jackson Dean, and more.

Vendors, Food And More

There will be food vendors there and plenty of places to eat. There will also be merchandise available from all the available artists. Also vendors for clothing, hats, and others.

What You Can Bring Into The Venue

You can bring your own lawn chairs, make sure you bring some sunglasses, sunscreen and/or hats. You can bring your children and small strollers. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. There will be an ATM but cash is always a good idea to bring.

What You CANNOT Bring

Outside food and drink, pets, outside coolers, and large bags. You may not bring in illegal substances, umbrellas, weapons, recording devices, or fireworks.

No fighting, only good attitudes allowed.

You can always go to hwy30musicfest.com to get more details about the event and tickets.

