TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Magic Valley community support organization was given $2,200 in donation from an area coffee stand as part of a national fund raiser event. Dutch Bros Twin Falls made the donation to South Central Community Action Partnership after their Dutch Luv Day during the Valentine's holiday. Nationwide, Dutch Bros donates one dollar for every drink sold for non-profits and charity organizations. This year, the company's nearly 300 stands brought in a little more than $310,000 for the campaign.