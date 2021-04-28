College of Southern Idaho to Drop Mask Mandate June 1

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho will remove the mask mandate for all its facilities by beginning of June.

The college announced plans to drop the mask mandate for all facilities due to the increase in vaccine availability and low infection rates of COVID-19 in the Magic Valley. “As more and more people become fully vaccinated, and infection rates in the Magic Valley remain low, it’s time for the college to adjust accordingly,” said CSI President Fisher said in a prepared statement. “Individuals may certainly continue to wear masks if they wish to do so, and CSI will remain diligent in taking other precautions to limit the spread of the virus, but by the end of May we no longer feel that it will be necessary to require the wearing of masks in CSI facilities.”

CSI has worked with Kurt's Pharmacy and the South Central Public Health District to hold vaccination clinics for students and staff. The college will continue to monitor the situation and adjust its policies as needed.

