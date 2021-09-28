Final Touches for Idaho 75 Through Hailey Begin Friday

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The final touches to a road rehabilitation project to Idaho Highway 75 through Hailey begin the first of October. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews will begin stripe work on Friday, October 1, on the recently completed section of Idaho 75 that runs through most of Hailey. The project is part of a two-phase plan that started at the beginning of summer to rehabilitate the roadway through much of the town.

“Over the last several months, crews have worked on updating pedestrian ramps and crossings to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and also rehabilitated the roadway throughout Hailey,” said ITD Project Manager Kenny Lively. “Painting roadway markings and pedestrian crossings is one of the final tasks necessary to complete this project.”

The painting will be done during the day so the paint dries quickly. The striping work may disrupt traffic at times and motorists are asked to watch for crews working. While striping is being done cars won't be allowed to park along Main Street, Idaho 75, from about 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

