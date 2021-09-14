92 People Died on Idaho Roads in Summer 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A total of 92 people lost their lives on Idaho roads between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends known as the 100 Deadliest Days. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, that is ten more people killed in motor vehicle crashes than in 2020.

Out of the 92 people killed, 19 of those deaths happened in the Magic Valley, including Blaine and Camas counties.

The number of fatalities this year match the number in 2019. The time period accounts for 40 percent of the entire year's fatalities, according to ITD. “Summer driving continues to be a dangerous concern in Idaho,” said Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson in a prepared statement. Even during the final weekend of the 100 Deadliest Days, Idaho authorities reported multiple fatalities across the state.

To help law enforcement agencies pay for overtime patrols the Office of Highway Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provided funding for high visibility enforcement, specifically targeting aggressive drivers and people not wearing seat belts.

ITD and the Office of Highway Safety shared these preliminary statistics for this years fatalities:

• The majority of the 92 people killed in crashes were in passenger vehicles.

- 73 Automobile

- 15 Motorcycle

- 3 Other (ATV/UTV)

- 1 Pedestrian

• In the 73 passenger vehicle fatalities, 31 people were not wearing seat belts.

• Failure to maintain a lane was a contributing factor in 17 fatalities.

• 6 fatalities involved inattentive driving.

Get our free mobile app