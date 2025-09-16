There may have been as many as 400 people. This followed a meeting of the Twin Falls City Council, where Mayor Ruth Pierce called a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk and other assassination victims.

At 6:00 p.m., the crowd gathered in the plaza outside. There were prayers for Kirk’s soul, his family, and the healing of our nation. Apparently, there were no disruptions compared to what we saw in Boise last week. Nobody torched any buildings, and no windows were smashed. People sang hymns.

Charlie Was Bigger Than We Realized

For many of us, the outpouring of grief over Kirk’s murder has been a surprise, and despite the circumstances, comforting in the sadness. I obviously knew of Kirk through his campus outreach and his work in talk radio, but as an older American, I was unaware of his huge impact on younger generations.

Check out this video from Brit Hume by clicking here. The old newsman expresses a similar surprise.

Charlie Kirk Was a Troubadour for the Young

My sister had the same experience. She teaches in a rural school district in Appalachia. The children come from poor families. Many have watched family members die from overdoses, despair, and sometimes violently, and yet. When they arrived for classes the morning after Kirk’s assassination, they were deeply moved. They believe Charlie Kirk had their backs. That he was looking out for them. And that he cared deeply about their future. Consider that they’ve grown up believing few people even know they exist.

This is a moment where we’re at a fork in the highway. We can choose to sharpen our knives, or we can open our arms.