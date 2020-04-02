Community Spread of COVID-19 Confirmed in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho health officials expect to see more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Twin Falls County as there have been more than one case that resulted in community spread.

South Central Public Health District officials announced there is now community spread within Twin Falls County, which means some have gotten the virus without traveling to an area known to have it or come into contact with someone they know had it.

“We’ve already seen this in several counties in Idaho. It is safe to assume the virus could be anywhere in our community,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD Director in a prepared statement. “Social distancing becomes even more critical in times like this. We have to work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus.”

SCPHD is reporting 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Twin Falls County. A total of 402 cases across the entire health district that includes the counties of Minidoka, Cassia, Twin Falls, Jerome, Lincoln, Camas and Blaine as of Thursday evening (April 2). Three deaths have also been reported within the health district, two in Blaine County and one in Cassia County.

Health officials say they will be changing how they investigate cases within areas with community spread as directed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, essentially by limiting contact.

“This means we will only be reaching out to warn close contacts that are considered high-risk by the CDC or live in the same household,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD epidemiologist. “For the rest of the community, we urge you to take precautions in all public areas. Stay home whenever possible to help slow the spread.”

There are tow hotlines set up by SCPHD concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, English (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish (208) 737-5965.