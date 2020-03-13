Company Paying Someone To Watch Irish Movies For St Patrick’s Day

You might be stuck in your house next week, quarantined because of the coronavirus, so you may as well make some money while you're camping out on the couch. Right? There's a company which wants to pay somebody $1,000 to watch Irish movies on St. Patrick's Day. Zippia is a career expert website, so they know a good job opportunity when one comes around, offering up the incentive for a couch pirate to earn a small pot o' gold.

Applicants should know that they'll be watching 10 Irish movies including:

My Left Foot

The Crying Game

Far and Away

Circle of Friends

Hunger

The Departed

Leprechaun

Waking Ned Devine

Angela’s Ashes

The Wind That Shakes The Barley

Along with the movie viewing you'll also get a meal of corned beef and cabbage, a big box of Lucky Charms cereal, McDonald's gift card to get a few Shamrock Shakes, and your choice of U2 albums. You'll also be expected to write an essay in at least 1,000 words (in green ink only) describing your experience after immersing yourself in the Irish movie culture. If that sounds like a party to you, enter on the Zippia website.

These types of 'watch movies and get paid' contests are becoming more common. Though, the latest for watching college basketball isn't going to be very exciting since they cancelled the games.