St. Patrick's Day is today and there are many ways to celebrate it. While some people don't view it as a holiday, and others will go crazy for it, it is a fun day no matter what. While green may not be your color, it is a must to wear to avoid all the pinching, and it is fun to mess with people that aren't wearing anything green. There is much to do in Twin Falls to celebrate, and there are even a few places with specials. One such place has a great deal today, but act fast, as it is only for today.

Unlimited Jumping at Jump Time in Twin Falls

With many kids out of school today, parents will be looking for a way to get them out of the house. One great way to do that is to take them to Jump Time. For St. Patty's Day, they are having a special for only $17 you can have unlimited jumping time for the whole day. Don't miss your chance to get some exercise, wear the kids out, and have some fun for as long as your heart desires.

St. Patty's Day Fun in Twin Falls

If you don't want to go jump or are unable to, don't worry, there are tons of other events taking place around town today. There will be a parade, clogging, and festivities taking place downtown all day. Make sure to wear green though, you don't want to get pinched.

If you are busy today or don't like celebrating St Patty's Day, make sure to check out the Jump Time website and Facebook for other deals they have going on as well. They always have new things happening. Be safe, be responsible, and have fun as we celebrate St Patty's Day this year.

