CONCERT: James Taylor And Jackson Browne Together In Boise In May

Barring any further COVID-19 concert cancellations, two of the best-selling recording artists of all time will be strumming guitars together on a southwest Idaho stage this May.

James Taylor and Jackson Browne will be picking up where their postponed 2020 tour left off by sharing a stage for what will no doubt be a stellar evening of rock and roll at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise. Both Taylor and Browne are considered to be two of the best singer / songwriters of our time, and Browne will open for Taylor on Friday, May 21 at 7:30 P.M.

Taylor's hits "Fire and Rain," Handy Man," "Mexico," and "Shower The People," have resulted in sold-out, worldwide shows for the past four decades plus. Jackson Browne is most known for his musical contributions such as "Running On Empty," "The Pretender," and "These Days."

Many dates from the duo's 2020 tour had to be rescheduled, so if you held tickets for the Boise show which was supposed to take place last May, you should be good to go. There appears to still be a number of tickets available for the Boise show on May 21.

Having personally seen Taylor perform on two separate occasions--even though he blew off singing "Copperline" at both shows--he still sounds great, and his shows are attended by people of all ages due to the fact he makes them fun through his combination of great play and sense of humor.

These are two music icons, and the Boise concert should be one of the best tickets to grab up in Idaho in 2021.

