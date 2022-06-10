Work Starts June 13 on Highway in North Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to get underway on a section of state highway in the north part of Burley next week. The Idaho Transportation Department said crews will begin reconstruction and paving of State Highway 27 on Monday, June 13, from the north side of town to Interstate 84. Work will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with lane restrictions in place. At times the on and off ramps at I-84 will be closed. “Motorists are advised to utilize Exit 201 or Exit 211 for access to Burley during ramp closures,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a statement. “No more than two ramps will be closed at the same time, and closures will not exceed eight days.” Signs will let drivers know when there will be a closure. Work should wrap up by August. This is the beginning of a number of projects funded by a $126 million initiative by the governor and approved by the Legislature.

