Controlled Hunt Deadline Is June 5th

If you are planning on applying for a controlled hunt, time is running out. You have until Friday, June 5th to get your applications for animal and zone hunting.

According to Idaho Fish and Game of the Magic Valley Facebook Page, if you are planning on applying for deer, elk, pronghorn or fall black bear, the deadline to apply is coming up. For the brochure you can check it out at Idaho Fish and Game website.

With everything going on I can't imagine a better way to spend some time outside than by going hunting and filling your freezer. I still have never personally drawn on elk and I am hoping one day I can actually get one. I got buck fever last time I drew on pronghorn and shot right over the top of a beautiful male antelope. So two years in a row I have left my tags unfilled. I am going to try to make sure it doesn't happen a third time. I didn't draw on anything at all last year which was sad. This year is going to be my year, I can feel it.

The application drawing usually happens about a month after you put in for the hunt. I imagine by the end of July the results will be out. I try to put in for pretty much everything except bear. This might also be the year that changes.