Convicted Nampa Man To Serve Time for Illegal Firearm Possession

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 44-year-old Idaho gang member will serve prison time for having a gun with a destroyed serial number. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Daniel Vega has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. U.S. District Judge David Nye also sentenced Vega to three years of supervised release once he is released from prison. According to Gonzales Jr., in May of 2021, Vega was found with a .45 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number during an Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole search. Vega, a known gang member with a lengthy criminal history, was on probation for a past felony conviction.

Get our free mobile app