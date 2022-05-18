Boise Man Sentenced for Prostitution of Two Women

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old Boise man will spend more than six years behind bars for transporting women for prostitution between Idaho and Washington. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Dannie Carr was recently sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for transporting women for prostitution and money laundering, plus five years of supervised release. Authorities said in court documents that Carr would beat the women to keep them trapped in the business. He would get customers for the women by placing online ads and book hotel rooms for them. Investigators determined Carr coordinated 480 hotel reservations in six western states between winter 2019 and spring 2021. Customers would pay through an online payment service which Carr used to launder between $250,000 and $550,000. He used some of the money to buy jewelry which was later confiscated by investigators. “Human trafficking is a real and growing threat across the Pacific Northwest. Those engaged in this type of crime will find the same fate as Mr. Carr,” said Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest in a prepared statement. “We are thankful for our partnerships across the region both with law enforcement and the community which facilitate the rescue of the victims of human trafficking as well as the prosecution of those responsible.”

