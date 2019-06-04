Country Star Lee Brice Coming To Garden City This Summer

Country singer Lee Brice has announced that he is adding a stop in Garden City at the beginning of August.

Brice will be performing August 9th at the Revolution Center in Garden City. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and according to the website, prices range from $40 - $80.

If you aren't sure if you are familiar with Lee Brice, he sings songs like " I Drive Your Truck ", " I Don't Dance ", " Hard To Love " and his newest single " Rumor ."

If you have never been to the Revolution Center in Garden City, it is a pretty nice open venue. Not really a bad place to stand, some nice VIP seating and mostly general admission on the floor.

If for some reason you can't make the date August 9th, Brice will be in Sandy, Utah June 25th and Worley, Idaho on August 2nd.