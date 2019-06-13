County Assessor Will Answer Questions On Tax Bills

Some people claim they’re seeing increases in excess of 20 percent! Tax bills were sent out in Twin Falls and there are some eye-popping figures. Even one member of the County Commission is looking at a 12 percent spike.

Some of this is fall-out from the property tax reduction received by Chobani. Another factor is the greatly increased value of many local homes, although. I can’t be sure. I’m not a tax assessor nor an accountant.

A man with many more answers is Twin Falls County Assessor Brad Wills.

He has scheduled a public meeting for next Tuesday the 18 th at County West. It begins at 6 p.m. The Planning and Zoning Conference room is located on the South Side of the building and on the ground floor.

Mr. Wills is also going to join us Monday morning. At 8:30 a.m. on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. The Assessor is willing to take your calls on-air.