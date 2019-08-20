Couple Rescued on Popular Four Wheeler Trail North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A senior couple had to be rescued after their UTV rolled on a popular four wheeling trail to a historic mining area north of Ketchum.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Boulder City historic area on Monday afternoon to a report of a UTV that had rolled onto its side. Deputies found the couple about 4.5 miles up Boulder Creek from Highway 75 safe and uninjured, but they needed help getting out.

A U.S. Forest Service law enforcement assisted two deputies with the call. The two were taken back to their vehicle at the highway and made arraignments to have the UTV removed.

The Blaine County Sheriff, Steve Harkins noted in a statement the Blaine County Search and Rescue UTV, purchased with a grant from the Wood River Women's Foundation in 2016, was utilized in the rescue, "“This valuable piece of equipment has been used many times for rescues and patrol functions, we are thankful for this donation and also the ability to give assistance to this couple in need”, said Sheriff Steve Harkins.