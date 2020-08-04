Crash at Hansen Bridge with Blockage

UPDATE: Idaho State Police said a juvenile driving a grain truck crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on Tuesday afternoon near the Hansen Bridge. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, 22-year-old Karissa Taylor, of Kimberly, was killed in the crash, she had been driving the GMC Yukon SUV. ISP said in a statement the juvenile was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley and had not been wearing a seat belt, nor was the victim who died.

The Idaho Transportation Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire Department and Magic Valley EMS responded to the crash. The collision blocked traffic for more than three hours.

Be sure to check 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information.