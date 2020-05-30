Early Morning Pursuit Ends in Fatality Near Hansen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa man died in an early morning crash in Twin Falls County near the Hansen Bridge after he led police on a chase.

According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Terry Cook, 61, died in the single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. According to Idaho State Police, a trooper tried to stop Cook at around 2:12 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Twin Falls, but he didn't stop and continued into Twin Falls city where the trooper ended the pursuit.

ISP began pursuing Cook again on Addison Ave near Eastland Drive and continued to the intersection of State Highway 50 and N 3600 E where Cook missed the stop sign and hit an irrigation pivot with the Jeep SUV he had been driving and rolled. ISP said Cook had not been wearing a seat belt and died. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Kimberly Police and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.