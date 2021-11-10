Kimberly Interchange to be Rebuilt, Public Invited to Meeting

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-An important agricultural and industrial route connected to the interstate north of Hansen is scheduled to be rebuilt next year and the Magic Valley public is invited to view the plans at an upcoming meeting. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the public meeting for the I-84/ID-50 Kimberly Interchange project on November 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly. The interchange at exit 182 is slated to be rebuilt in 2022 and 2023.

Design plans will be made available along with representatives to answer questions about the project during the meeting. For those who cannot attend the November 17, meeting in person an online presentation will be available on November 18 and December 2. Any questions or comments about the project can be directed to the ITD Project Manager at 208-886-7854 or Andrew.Young@itd.idaho.gov.

ITD said improvements are needed at the interchange to continue safety, mobility, and keep up with ongoing economic development in the growing community.

