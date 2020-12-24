Twin Falls Sheriff: Ran Stop Sign Cause of Head-on Crash Monday

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A car that ran a stop sign resulted in a head-on crash east of Twin Falls earlier this week that sent several people to the hospital, including young children.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified gold colored vehicle ran the stop sign at 3900 North at the intersection of Idaho Highway 50 north of Hansen at just before 8 a.m. on Monday. A GMC Yukon, driven by Charlotte Lewsi, 53, of Hansen was trying to make a left hand turn onto 3900 North when the car ran the stop sign forcing her to swerve to miss the vehicle. The sheriff's office said the Yukon was then hit by a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Maren McClellan, 37, of Paul, she had to flown to an eastern Idaho Hospital for treatment.

Four minor passengers in the Jetta had to be taken to a local hospital as was the driver and two passengers in the Yukon. The crash is still under investigation.