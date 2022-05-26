Hansen Bridge Inspection to Create Delays Next Week (June 1)

, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers can expect delays at the beginning of June at the Hansen Bridge while it is being inspected. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, bridge inspection crews will be at the Hansen Bridge starting June 1 (Wednesday) as part of a routine maintenance checkup. ITD inspector Toby Griffin said the Under Bridge Inspection Truck (UBIT) will be used to look under the bridge which will require one lane of travel be blocked off on State Highway 50.

Motorists can expect delays and should watch for flaggers. ITD said the inspection should only last a day. Crews will start at 8 a.m. on the south side and work northward. Drivers can expect up to a ten minute delay. If weather is bad ITD will reschedule the inspection.“The Hansen Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as an important connector for motorists each day,” Griffin said in a prepared statement. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the longevity of our bridges throughout the state.” In addition to lane closures there will be a 12-foot width restriction.

