Crash Blocks Interstate Lane West of Burley

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 84 this afternoon and while crews cleared the crash another crash between a sedan and semi happened as a result of slowing traffic. The semi pulling a cattle trailer first overturned at around 2:23 p.m. just west of Burley. Ben Woodward, age 55, of Price, Utah was the driver, ISP says he went off the right shoulder and overturned, Woodward was wearing a seat belt. Then, at about 3:42 p.m. ISP says 50-year-old Donald Baker, of Twin Falls rear ended another semi-truck slowing down for the earlier crash. Baker had to be taken to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley and then flown to a Boise hospital. Part of the interstate was blocked for about an hour

EARLIER STORY:

(KLIX) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 near Burley, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said the crash is at mile post 194, west of Burley. The left lane eastbound lane is currently blocked, and police urge motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.