TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Jerome man was killed when his small pickup overturned on a county road early Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Erik Fernandez had been driving a late 90s GMC Sonoma pickup at around 2:37 a.m. when he went off 2400 East near 3257 South and overturned. Fernandez was ejected from the pickup and killed. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.

