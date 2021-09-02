Crash Kills Arizona Man in North Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a man traveling from Arizona was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hayden Thursday morning. According to Idaho State Police, 62-year-old Daniel Schifle, of Buckeye died when he crashed into a Fore F350 in his Kia Soul at a little before 11 a.m. September 2.

The driver of the Ford, Robert Jones, 54, of Rathdrum was taken to Kootenai Medical Center, he had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said Schifle was not buckled in. The road was blocked for more than an hour.