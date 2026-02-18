A paranoid delusional conspiracy theorist who calls herself a conservative called me out yesterday. A friend at a Boise radio station sent me the link and said he wished he could get the same free publicity. He’s from Ohio. I grew up a three-hour drive from him in western New York State. The woman said I needed to go back to New York, as if the dairy town I grew up in, which is smaller than Kimberly, has towers and traffic congestion. She’s angry because I also called someone out, a fast-talking Californian serving in the Idaho legislature. But he shares her delusions, so she considers him an ally.

Let’s set the record straight. I vote for people to curb spending and ignore lobbyists. I don’t vote for crazy. Unfortunately, we’re getting some of that. With taxes and deficits being the order of the day, we get people focused on cloud seeding, which helps feed us. Some kid wrote me the other day and said we were being poisoned by glyphosate. He smokes a lot of dope and comes from a generation that gorges on processed foods! He doesn’t see the irony.

There's a Lack of Self-Awareness

We’ve got people in the legislature who claim child protective units are kidnapping kids, just months after a legislator was accused of doing the same. Again, the irony.

People are serving who say they’re being persecuted in the Lord’s name, but maybe people are just fed up with their efforts to force everyone to practice their faith. They accomplish nothing because they point fingers at colleagues and shout SATAN! Then they play the victim and ask for your sympathy vote.

If anyone criticizes them, their cronies stage an attack in response. They accuse me of being against Christians, but keep in mind, they define their word on their own terms. If you’re Catholic, Orthodox, LDS, or a Witness, you’re also SATAN! You know the people who shout and scream whenever a new LDS Temple opens? That’s them. They talk liberty, but would dictate where you go to church and what flag you can fly. At the 2024 GOP convention, one of them joined in mocking Harmeet Dhillon because of her Sikh faith.

These People are Dancing on the Edge

I did some research into this crowd yesterday, and also found that their supporters are mocking Charlie Kirk’s widow. One nitwit called her “discusting”. Others questioned her grief, as if we all know how someone should react after witnessing a husband being murdered. But she’s Catholic, so I guess she’s fair game.

One of these kooks wrote that nobody listens to my show. Then I guess you needn’t waste time on me, because I don’t have any impact. I do, however, represent a good share of this valley that considers itself sane. But unlike banshees, they aren’t wailing 24/7. I long for normal.