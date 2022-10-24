Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows

Idaho News Media Supports &#8220;Grooming&#8221; Your Kids for Drag Shows

Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument?  It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion.  Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed.  The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti.  He would like public displays banned.  Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.

Conzatti, a good-natured fellow, agreed to speak with Clark.  The organization Conzatti directs is Christian based.  I’ll give you three guesses as to how that resonates with liberal media types and the first two don’t count.

The Christian lobbyists aren’t looking to ban drag shows that take place at public venues.  That wouldn’t likely pass constitutional muster.  On the other hand, the displays in public parks would come to an end.

I suspect a majority of Idahoans support Conzatti, so Clark needs another level of attack.  He claims if we become a Christian government that members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be oppressed.  Because some Protestants don’t view LDS as Christians.  I read Clark’s column, which somehow wasn’t behind a paywall.  I noticed he didn’t speak with anyone from the LDS Church.  Is that because he would find they oppose public drag shows?

Muslims also aren’t confused with Christians but I read a story recently about how they’re working with conservative Christians on the same moral issues here in Idaho.  The story didn’t get wide coverage.  Go figure!

