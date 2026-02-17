There’s an old joke about college students smoking weed and debating how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. A meaningless waste of time! The Idaho version is a committee meeting at the state legislature, where a representative from the Magic Valley wasted an hour debating the definition of a construction zone. I speak with many people in government on-air, but even more off-air in my spare time, and from across the state. I got wind of Representative Clint Hostetler’s stunt through one of those weekend conversations. One law enforcer I spoke with called the man a moron.

This Isn't Rocket Science

Legislators are discussing the possibility of increasing fines for speeding in work zones, which can endanger construction workers, law enforcement personnel, and drivers. Even those doing the speeding. You can generally define a work zone by an orange sign at the beginning and an orange sign at the end. I guess from Hostetler’s view, if we define a zone, then the next threat will be someone coming to take your guns.

I had a couple of people over the weekend tell me he should go back to California, where the Humboldt County folks engage in these dormitory debates around the clock.

Ding-a-Ling-Ding-a-Ling

Let me remind you that legislators have just weeks to close a budget gap estimated at 50 million dollars, or more, and that next year the gulf could be 500 million. Hostetler seeks reelection. Imagine him debating the angels and the pin theory during that mess!